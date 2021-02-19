Raymond James Analysts Give Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) a C$1.00 Price Target

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) received a C$1.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OBE stock remained flat at $C$1.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,828. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 358,571 shares in the company, valued at C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.