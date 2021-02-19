Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,384.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,844.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,137 shares of company stock worth $4,035,400. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.