Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 9.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.34. 450,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,901,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 36,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.