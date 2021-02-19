Range Resources Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of RRC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 36,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

