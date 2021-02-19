Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.84

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 57519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 251 ($3.28) price target for the company.

Get Randall & Quilter Investment alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.06. The company has a market capitalization of £496.47 million and a P/E ratio of 51.11. The company has a current ratio of 642.09, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £700,000 ($914,554.48). Also, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,900,000.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.