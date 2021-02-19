Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,736 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $506,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.00. 974,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -333.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

