Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

