Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.