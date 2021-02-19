Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 34,947 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

