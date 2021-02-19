Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $33.06 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $33,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $377.14 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.93 and its 200-day moving average is $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

