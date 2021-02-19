Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $71.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

