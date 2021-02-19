Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 105,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

