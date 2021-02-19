Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $24,046,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

CHRW stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

