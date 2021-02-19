Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

RXT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 1,557,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969 in the last three months.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

