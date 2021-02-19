R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.29% of R1 RCM worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of RCM opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 339.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

