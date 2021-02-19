R John Fletcher Sells 6,881 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACLS stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

