Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,636 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.