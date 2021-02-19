QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $1,695,296.82 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QNST opened at $24.26 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 18,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

