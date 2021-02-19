Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues Earnings Results

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

QDEL traded down $21.35 on Friday, hitting $188.75. 53,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

