Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Increased by Analyst

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in IAA by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in IAA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

