Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Wedbush

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

