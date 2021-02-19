Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.