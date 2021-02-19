Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Boosted by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

ST stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,236,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,876,000 after buying an additional 147,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

