Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $340.45 on Wednesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.23. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

