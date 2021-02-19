Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Decreased by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

