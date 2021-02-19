Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Henry Schein by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

