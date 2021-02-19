Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Issued By B. Riley

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CAI International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CAI opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CAI International by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

