Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Issued By Colliers Securities

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

VPG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

