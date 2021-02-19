Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Shares of EXAS opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

