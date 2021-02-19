Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.39 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $84,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

