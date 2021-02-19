Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE BYD opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,996.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

