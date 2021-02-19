PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $58.60.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

