PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.94, with a volume of 3592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.21.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock worth $5,085,590 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 590,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

