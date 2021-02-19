PSI Advisors LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,102. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $111.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

