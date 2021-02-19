Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 166,147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PB opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

