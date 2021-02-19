ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 10,519 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRGR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

