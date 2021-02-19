Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,722 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $174,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

