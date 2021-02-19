Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,245 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $91,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.