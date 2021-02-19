Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

