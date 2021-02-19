Primecoin Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $11,415.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,165,616 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

