Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 2,143,987 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.10% of FibroGen worth $342,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $52.35 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.59.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

