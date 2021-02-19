PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

PriceSmart stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.