Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Shares Gap Up to $89.90

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.17), but opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.23). Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at GBX 89.93 ($1.17), with a volume of 634,686 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market cap of £779.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

In other news, insider Tim Elliott bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

