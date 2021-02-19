Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.53.

PRDSY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

