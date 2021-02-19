PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

PPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,071. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

