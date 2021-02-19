Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

