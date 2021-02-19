Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

