PopularCoin (POP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 292.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $30.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 674.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00429483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,676.75 or 0.99466742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00039840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00167530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,146,620,774 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

