PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.71. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 4,216 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

