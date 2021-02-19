Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

